Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

This week, Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe - the continent’s oldest intergovernmental organization. Ukrainian Parliament member Lisa Yasko is part of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and played a part in booting Russia from the council. She joins Ali Velshi to explain why this move was critical and what dialogue needs to happen for future alliances with Ukraine. “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives with our territory.”March 19, 2022