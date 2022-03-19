Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives”
05:49
Share this -
copied
This week, Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe - the continent’s oldest intergovernmental organization. Ukrainian Parliament member Lisa Yasko is part of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and played a part in booting Russia from the council. She joins Ali Velshi to explain why this move was critical and what dialogue needs to happen for future alliances with Ukraine. “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives with our territory.”March 19, 2022
Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’
07:48
Now Playing
Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives”
05:49
UP NEXT
Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders
04:49
Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’
06:16
Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.
04:44
Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’