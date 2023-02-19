Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

When Ali Velshi and Ukrainian parliament member Yevheniia Kravchuk met in Poland last year, she was on her way to the United States to try and rally more international aid to Ukraine. She described how her daughter was waiting for her to come back with news that America would help. Now a year into the war, even the children of Ukraine have an understanding of the military assistance their nation is calling for. “We already got artillery; HIMARS is probably the most popular type of weapon in Ukraine. Everyone— a child knows what HIMARS (are),” Kravchuk said. “Now we got these tanks, and now every child would tell you we need F-16’s.” Despite the ongoing debates over whether the US and other Western allies will heed Ukraine’s request for fighter jets, Kravchuk remains confident that “F-16S will be flying in Ukraine by Ukrainian pilots to liberate our land.”Feb. 19, 2023

