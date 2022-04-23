Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

Russia’s imperialist ambitions have no bounds, says Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun. “They deny the principle of sovereignty. They claim that anyone who speaks Russian is someone who needs their protection, and they’re willing to do that with arms. I can imagine them doing that in other parts of the world as much as they are doing here in Ukraine.” The Holos Party co-chair and former deputy education minister rejects the idea that all people who speak Russian share Vladimir Putin’s values. “English is spoken in many countries in the world... The brigade protecting Kharkiv right now—80 percent of them are Russian speakers.April 23, 2022