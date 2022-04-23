IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

    07:19

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

    05:20

  • Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

    05:52

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

    05:46

  • “They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

    06:51

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

    03:23

  • Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

    04:13

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

    04:43

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow’

    07:32

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

    04:46

  • An abortion clinic’s phones “have not stopped ringing in 7 months” – but a new law may shut them down

    06:38

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

    04:58

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

    07:40

  • Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

    07:00

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?’

    05:47

  • Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish

    03:23

  • David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

    03:54

  • Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

    06:36

Ali Velshi

Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

05:46

Russia’s imperialist ambitions have no bounds, says Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun. “They deny the principle of sovereignty. They claim that anyone who speaks Russian is someone who needs their protection, and they’re willing to do that with arms. I can imagine them doing that in other parts of the world as much as they are doing here in Ukraine.” The Holos Party co-chair and former deputy education minister rejects the idea that all people who speak Russian share Vladimir Putin’s values. “English is spoken in many countries in the world... The brigade protecting Kharkiv right now—80 percent of them are Russian speakers.April 23, 2022

  • Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

    07:19

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

    05:20

  • Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

    05:52

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All