Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

It has been a year of invasion from Russia and Ukrainian military forces remain resilient, but are calling for more help so they can continue to fight back – a shock, Russia itself wasn’t expecting. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik joins Ali Velshi live in Kyiv, Ukraine to explain why the world should not give up on Ukraine and continue to send aid. “When we are asking for something, it is to protect our people to be able to continue our normal lives as we go…everybody's saying ‘Oh, Putin will escalate further,’ how further could he escalate? He already committed every single war crime on the war crimes list.”Feb. 19, 2023