Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact04:24
Ukrainian MP: “There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine”07:04
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: “Russia is preparing for the long term”08:28
- Now Playing
Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’06:54
- UP NEXT
Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'06:46
Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine05:33
Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'05:15
Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'04:14
#VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch06:28
Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present06:04
Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history05:40
‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform07:04
Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated08:04
Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'05:24
Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge08:33
This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy05:14
Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'05:50
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’08:04
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones08:39
One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub05:22
Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact04:24
Ukrainian MP: “There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine”07:04
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: “Russia is preparing for the long term”08:28
- Now Playing
Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’06:54
- UP NEXT
Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'06:46
Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine05:33
Play All