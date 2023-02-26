Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

Looking back at the past year in Ukraine shows extreme resilience, strength and also carnage and devastation. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko tells Ali Velshi she remembers a feeling of complete desperation. “We saw the devastation that was caused by the Russians. And that just made us push back harder. Because you know, we only have one Ukraine, we only have one life, and we want to live this life and our beautiful Ukraine. So here we are, a year after this escalation of aggression of the war going on. And we're still fighting, and we will fight until the end. And for us, the end is victory for Ukraine.”Feb. 26, 2023