IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

    05:15

  • “Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

    07:57
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

    04:25

  • Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

    05:50

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    05:47

  • Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

    06:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Speak,’ with Laurie Halse Anderson

    07:33

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: It’s “fight like Hell” time in post-Roe Alabama

    06:51

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.2)

    04:32

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Stories from the cruelest post-Roe regime (Pt.1)

    05:44

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: “Democrats are getting things done for folks right now”

    07:17

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

    07:36

  • Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22

  • Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

    05:27

  • Death toll rises to at least 23 in Kentucky floods

    00:24

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Brown Girl Dreaming’ with Jacqueline Woodson

    07:42

Ali Velshi

Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

06:32

As the violence in Ukraine continues to escalate, the country’s lawmakers are growing increasingly worried about the wellbeing of Ukraine’s children. “Our children could’ve been the first generation that doesn’t know nothing about war,” says Ukraine Parliament Member Nataliya Pipa. “That opportunity has been lost.” In the first few days of the war, Pipa says she had to bring her children to stay with relatives in Poland. “Members of parliament were on the list to be killed.” Over the last eight years, Pipa says the war with Russia has traumatized every single one of Ukraine’s children. “At the moment, in Ukraine, no child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma. It is just bigger or smaller,” she explains. “When you have no parents...because they were killed or [the kids] are injured. And when you hear these explosions, it is one trauma. If you just have no childhood and you hear these sirens, it is another trauma.” Now, Pipa is working with several U.S. and Ukrainian nongovernmental agencies to raise money and awareness for the psychological and educational challenges facing the future of Ukraine. According to the UN, more than two-thirds of Ukraine’s minors have been displaced by the war. “Mothers are on the front lines,” says the Lviv representative. “In the Ukrainian army, the war was 28% women. Today it is like 33% of women.”Aug. 13, 2022

  • Without Roe, former Abortion providers are left with few alternatives 

    05:15

  • “Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

    07:57
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

    04:25

  • Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

    05:50

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Living under an emboldened anti-abortion regime

    05:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All