    Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

    04:43
Ali Velshi

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

04:43

Women in Ukraine continue to be at the forefront of the country’s national security efforts. As Russian troops surrounded Kyiv in February, Ukraine Parliament Member Kira Rudik says people began gathering at her home to learn how to fight. “For the first 30 days, we were training here like a resistance team two hours a day,” says the Holos Party leader. “We did some tactical trainings so we would be most useful to our country…For me, it was so extremely important. If the Russians would come here to Kyiv, I would be able to resist. It would not be an easy fight for them, and I would be a part of not making it an easy fight for them.” Russians “are not fighting our army right now,” says Rudik. “They are fighting the civilians.”April 16, 2022

