Ali Velshi

Ukrainian MP in DC demanding Russian money to pay for Putin’s crimes, not U.S. taxpayers

05:00

Late Friday, Russian bombers fired several missiles in Dnipro, Ukraine. A factory and nearby streets were destroyed. Cars caught fire with people inside. Three people died. Fifteen were injured. Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik received the news while in the U.S. trying to secure more aid for her country. Following the attack, Rudik says the international community needs to start recognizing Russia as a “sponsor of terrorism.” She also wants Ukraine’s western allies to start selling seized Russian assets to fund their support effort. “U.S. Taxpayers should not be paying for Putin's crimes…This is why I am here. It is to make sure that we are using Russian money not U.S. money for that.”July 16, 2022

