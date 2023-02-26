IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01

  • A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Grey Bees' by Andrey Kurkov

    06:31

  • U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years

    06:40

  • Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability

    06:20

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

  • Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

    08:28

  • Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

    06:54

  • Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'

    06:46

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33

  • Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

Ali Velshi

Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile

07:52

For Ukrainian journalists like Karolina Ashion, the story of the war is different. Their job is to make sure the world is watching but how the story unfolds is their story too. Ashion is a well-known news anchor and reporter in Ukraine and has remained steadfast in her dedication to report on the war, even as her own life was upended by it. She left Ukraine after the Russian invasion and landed in Germany, where she anchored a daily news program for the Ukrainian refugee population. Feb. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01

  • A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All