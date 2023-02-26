Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile

For Ukrainian journalists like Karolina Ashion, the story of the war is different. Their job is to make sure the world is watching but how the story unfolds is their story too. Ashion is a well-known news anchor and reporter in Ukraine and has remained steadfast in her dedication to report on the war, even as her own life was upended by it. She left Ukraine after the Russian invasion and landed in Germany, where she anchored a daily news program for the Ukrainian refugee population. Feb. 26, 2023