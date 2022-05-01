Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

Returning from the front lines, Kyiv Independent’s Oleksiy Sorokin says the Ukrainian military is confident. “As soon as they get the new military equipment promised by the west, they’ll have the capacity to counter attack, to conduct their own offensive.” And for Ukrainians, that equipment can’t come fast enough, as Russia continues to attack fuel plants, prompting Kyiv’s mayor to suggest citizens stick to public transport in order to conserve gas for the military, and potentially 100,000 people remain trapped in the horrors of a besieged Mariupol. May 1, 2022