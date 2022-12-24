Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back in Ukraine after his visit to the U.S. and speech before Congress, which Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik calls “historic” and “uniting.” Though the speech was designed for a specifically American audience, Rudik thinks it was also meant for Putin. “You hope that he was watching. And you hope that he hated it.” Russia continues its attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, trying to break Ukrainians during a cold winter. “You wake up in the morning, and you’re shaking,” describes Rudik of the cold, “we take it as a challenge, but we are not taking it as a tragedy.”Dec. 24, 2022