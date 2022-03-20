Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”
05:04
Share this -
copied
Ukraine Parliament member Kira Rudik said she’s received information that suggests that Belarussian Pres. Alexander Lukashenko will deploy troops to Ukraine in the next two to three days, opening a “second front” for Ukrainians. “The fact that they have not done so already just means that Lukashenko had another level of negotiations with Putin,” says the Holos Party leader. “He probably has a very good bargain right now.” On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin to begin peace talks. However, Rudik doubts that talking to Putin will be productive. “He denies Ukraine and the people's right to exist.”March 20, 2022
Now Playing
Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”
05:04
UP NEXT
Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’
07:48
Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives”
05:49
Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders
04:49
Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’
06:16
Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.