IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

    07:48

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

    05:49

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

    04:49

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

    06:16

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

    04:44

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

    06:32

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

    05:15

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

    05:52

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

    04:38

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

    05:41

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

    05:46

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

    04:50

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

    04:58

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

    04:59

  • ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

    07:37

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

    06:45

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

    08:35

Ali Velshi

Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

05:04

Ukraine Parliament member Kira Rudik said she’s received information that suggests that Belarussian Pres. Alexander Lukashenko will deploy troops to Ukraine in the next two to three days, opening a “second front” for Ukrainians. “The fact that they have not done so already just means that Lukashenko had another level of negotiations with Putin,” says the Holos Party leader. “He probably has a very good bargain right now.” On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin to begin peace talks. However, Rudik doubts that talking to Putin will be productive. “He denies Ukraine and the people's right to exist.”March 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

    07:48

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

    05:49

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

    04:49

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

    06:16

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All