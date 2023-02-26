IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

06:14

Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has now surpassed a full year and Ukraine’s culture is being as fiercely defended as ever. Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko tells Ali Velshi defending it hasn’t been easy, due to Russia’s intentional robbing of identity – even going so far as to remove Ukrainian books from libraries. “By my own eyes, I saw what they were doing not only with Ukrainian historical books, but all books in Ukrainian language. They were trying to move it out from libraries, even a Stephen King book, which has opened my own eyes.”Feb. 26, 2023

