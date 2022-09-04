U.S. Trade Rep Amb. Katherine Tai on the most significant bill you don’t know about

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai talks to Ali Velshi about the “CHIPs and Science Act.” In early August, the Biden Administration signed the major bipartisan bill into law, which aims to boost U.S. competitiveness with China when it comes to producing semiconductors. The hope is that American companies will regain ground as a leading, global manufacturer of microchips – and it’s a good bet. Semiconductors are in everything – cars, laptops, smartphones – even refrigerators and medical equipment. This fresh funding will, in theory, help bring manufacturing back to the U.S., lower costs, and crucially prevent further supply chain disruptions. Sept. 4, 2022