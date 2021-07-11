U.S. Labor Secretary: “If employers have to pay a little more for their employees, I think that’s a good thing.”

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joins Ali Velshi to talk rising wages and the road to economic recovery, after initial jobless claims for the week ending in July 3rd totaled 373,000, exceeding expectations. Following a strong jobs report for the month of June and the gradual rise in worker pay, says Walsh, “employees have been paid less than they deserve...There’s certainly nothing wrong with people making more money.” He sees “a big opportunity” for retraining and helping people to find new careers, as Americans reevaluate their work life.