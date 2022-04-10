#VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.04:58
Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”07:40
Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes07:00
U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?’05:47
Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish03:23
David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”03:54
Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families06:36
Russia’s oil and energy industry ‘will deteriorate’ without EU support: Daniel Yergin04:31
Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”04:52
Jane Harman: “I think the UN is feckless, I’ll say it”04:54
Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.”07:24
On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine07:26
Fmr. Estonian President: “If you don’t respond now, you will be responding when they attack NATO”07:18
The life & dealings of an Oligarch trusted by both Russia & Ukraine05:24
Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “It’s a travesty that the U.S. is not doing more” for Ukraine05:04
Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires05:42
Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine05:01
Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor04:51
Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt05:16
‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP05:33
