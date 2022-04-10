IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

    04:58

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

    07:40

  • Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?’

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish

    03:23

  • David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

    03:54

  • Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

    06:36

  • Russia’s oil and energy industry ‘will deteriorate’ without EU support: Daniel Yergin

    04:31

  • Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”

    04:52

  • Jane Harman: “I think the UN is feckless, I’ll say it”

    04:54

  • Ukrainian MP reacts to Bucha massacre: “I cannot get those images out of my head.” 

    07:24

  • On Assignment: NBC Reporters Talk Challenges of Covering the War in Ukraine

    07:26

  • Fmr. Estonian President: “If you don’t respond now, you will be responding when they attack NATO”

    07:18

  • The life & dealings of an Oligarch trusted by both Russia & Ukraine

    05:24

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “It’s a travesty that the U.S. is not doing more” for Ukraine

    05:04

  • Ali Velshi on Lviv’s centuries-long history, drifting through war, conflict and empires

    05:42

  • Ukrainian opposition party leader Kira Rudik: We want Putin to be prosecuted in Ukraine

    05:01

  • Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 

    04:51

  • Velshi: For some still holding onto a semblance of normalcy in Ukraine, air raid sirens bring life to a halt

    05:16

  • ‘We won this battle for Kyiv, I’m sure we’ll win the big battle’: Ukrainian MP

    05:33

Ali Velshi

U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?’

05:47

Despite severe sanctions, Russia continues to fund its war machine, mainly through sales of its oil and gas, leading to calls for a full scale embargo. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joins Ali Velshi to discuss what more the U.S. and the world needs to do to stop the madness in Ukraine.April 10, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Sometimes books are banned because of the words, the idea, or the author. In this case it’s all 3.

    04:58

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

    07:40

  • Former U.N. High Commissioner: “I have very little doubt” people will be prosecuted for war crimes

    07:00
  • Now Playing

    U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘Is it worth paying a bit more for your gas to not finance this bloody war in Ukraine?’

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish

    03:23

  • David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

    03:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All