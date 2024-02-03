IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

03:59

Officials have confirmed to NBC News that the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting at least 30 targets in 10 locations. These attacks come after airstrikes on 85 targets at seven facilities in Iraq and Syria. Feb. 3, 2024

