U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years

It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink joins Ali Velshi to discuss Ukraine’s historic fight for freedom, the way Putin’s plan has backfired, and President Biden’s historic visit to the country. “I know the President was very excited to be able to come and to show by that visit in his person during this time of war, how we and he and the whole administration and the American people stand with Ukraine. So it sends a very powerful message.” It’s not really the 1 year or even 9 year anniversary, says Ambassador Brink, a diplomat in the region for over two decades. ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region for this whole period.” Feb. 25, 2023