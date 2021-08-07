TX State Rep. Rafael Anchía: “Quorum will continue to be an elusive thing for Texas Republicans”

Democratic lawmakers from Texas have been in the nation’s capital for nearly a month, preventing the Republican-led legislature from reaching the quorum needed to pass a slate of new voter restrictions. In meetings with Vice President Harris, State Representative Rafael Anchía says he and his colleagues “committed to her that we were going to buy more time for the federal government to act”. As the governor launches another special session in hopes of passing restrictive voting measures and other Texas GOP priorities, he tells Ali Velshi “quorum will continue to be an elusive thing for Texas Republicans.”Aug. 7, 2021