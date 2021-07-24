IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

TX State Rep. Jasmine Crockett to GOP on voter suppression efforts: Just admit you’re trying to cheat

05:37

Texas State Democratic lawmakers have been in the nation’s Capitol for nearly two weeks now as they try to thwart their Republican-led legislature's efforts to pass bills that would make it harder for potentially millions of Texans to vote -- in a state that already puts up barriers. Freshman Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a civil rights attorney by trade, tells Ali Velshi that the tricks have been transparent, and a long time coming. They’ve been making “different sets of rules for the different areas, and it tells you everything you need to know.”July 24, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All