TX State Rep. Jasmine Crockett to GOP on voter suppression efforts: Just admit you’re trying to cheat

Texas State Democratic lawmakers have been in the nation’s Capitol for nearly two weeks now as they try to thwart their Republican-led legislature's efforts to pass bills that would make it harder for potentially millions of Texans to vote -- in a state that already puts up barriers. Freshman Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a civil rights attorney by trade, tells Ali Velshi that the tricks have been transparent, and a long time coming. They’ve been making “different sets of rules for the different areas, and it tells you everything you need to know.”