TX State Rep. Anchia: Voting restriction bill is ‘a solution in search of a problem’04:20
Nearly 300 Texas residents showed up to the state Capitol yesterday to voice their opinions on the state's fight over voting rights. Democratic State Representative Rafael Anchia joins Ali Velshi to discuss what’s going on behind the scenes in Texas’ special legislative session and to call out his Republican colleagues who don’t accept that “our Republican Secretary of State called this election safe, secure and successful.”