TX school forced Mexican-American students to repeat the 1st grade three times in the 1950s

Brown v. Board of Education is often thought of as the landmark Supreme Court case that ended segregation in public schools, but that was only the beginning of the end. Two years after that case was decided, Mexican American students in Driscoll, Texas were still being separated from their white classmates and forced to repeat the 1st grade three times. Ali Velshi met with Professor Enrique Aleman, whose mother was one of the children affected. He says, “There was a group of 5 families from South Texas that found out that their children were being retained intentionally, systematically based on their last name…the 8 children that testified were all US citizens and they were all bilingual, fluent in English and Spanish.”Oct. 10, 2021