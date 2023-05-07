TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in Allen, Texas, underscores how routine mass shootings in this country have become. In 2023 alone there have been more mass shootings than days, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In Texas, says Rep. Jasmine Crockett, any legislative conversation about guns is likely to be drowned out by big money, due to lack of campaign finance limits. “It’s about the values, and we need to say that we demand better values of the elected officials in this state,” says Crockett. “What I'm trying to do is make sure that children and parents go home as a family unit, the same way that they left when they went to the outlet mall to shop. That's all that we're trying to do.”May 7, 2023