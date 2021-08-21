TX Emergency Medicine Director: ‘It is somewhat difficult to be empathetic’ toward unvaccinated patients

Hospitals in southern states are reaching their breaking points as the COVID crisis worsens. Dr. Richina Bicette, Associate Medical Director at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, joins Mehdi Hasan to explain why Texas has been a leader in case numbers and hospitalizations and why it’s sometimes difficult to empathize with those who choose not to protect themselves with a vaccine. “’’Why would you choose this route when you could have gotten vaccinated?”Aug. 21, 2021