Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order stating that America “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security.” However, he recently announced that he’s changed his stance about the social media company – shortly after meeting with Jeffrey Yass, a billionaire GOP megadonor who has a $33 billion stake in TikTok. As Trump’s media company prepares to go public following a merger, journalists have uncovered that Yass is tangled up in that too. Turns out the billionaire megadonor’s firm, as of December 2023, was the largest institutional shareholder of the company with which Truth Social just merged.March 23, 2024