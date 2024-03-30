IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck
March 30, 202407:27
Ali Velshi

Trump spokesperson defends his post showing image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck

07:27

Washington Post Opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin and former Rep. Joe Walsh join Ali Velshi to discuss Trump posting a video on Truth Social showing an image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck and the questions it raises about his willingness to condone political violence. "It is a crime to threaten the President of the United States... No other citizen would do this with impunity," Rubin explains. They also discuss the growing number of current and former Republican lawmakers who say they won’t support Trump in 2024 and what they need to do in order to be more successful at persuading swing voters and Republicans of the dangers of Trumpism.March 30, 2024

