    ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

Molly Jong-Fast, Vanity Fair Special correspondent, and MSNBC Daily Columnist Dean Obeidallah join Ali Velshi to discuss the dangers and significance of Trump’s promise to reintroduce a policy that makes it easier that would allow the President to gut the federal workforce, firing up to 50,000 federal workers and replace them with MAGA loyalists. Dec. 24, 2023

