Trump’s Monday gag ordering hearing comes after week of ‘exceptionally alarming’ behavior

Charles Coleman Jr. is joined by Vox’s Zach Beauchamp and Yale historian Joanne Freeman to discuss the D.C. Court of Appeals hearing arguments on Donald Trump’s gag order in the D.C. election subversion case and why it’s particularly “significant” in the wake of Trump’s increasingly alarming and unrestrained recent speeches and social media posts. They also discuss the dangerous impact of Trump’s far-right rhetoric around the country. “What we’re talking about here is the normalization of things that should not be normalized,” Freeman says. “Pushing the envelope is the way of normalizing things and what we’re seeing is not normal in a functional democracy.”Nov. 19, 2023