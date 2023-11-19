IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tonight at 10pmET: Watch MSNBC Films’ new documentary “Periodical,” an honest and entertaining look at menstruation and menopause

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s Monday gag ordering hearing comes after week of ‘exceptionally alarming’ behavior

    12:11
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

  • ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

    13:04

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We can’t be neutral on the idea of democracy'

    12:29

  • ‘A perilous time to be playing with fire’: The consequences of a third party candidate

    07:25

  • MedGlobal Director: Patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck in Al-Shifa Hospital

    05:11

  • Mike Johnson’s funding plan doomed by GOP lawmakers ‘hell-bent’ on shutdown

    11:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'All the Rivers' by Dorit Rabinyan

    10:19

  • VELSHI: Abortion rights won at the ballot. And so did democracy.

    05:37

  • UN OCHA’s Lynn Hastings: ‘Nowhere safe’ in Gaza

    06:49

  • Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

    07:07

  • 'It's the abortion, stupid': Obeidallah on Democrats' strategy for 2024

    09:37

  • Palestinian Ambassador to UN: “Civilian lives are sacred… it needs to stop now”

    09:53

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “This will go on forever until we eliminate Hamas”

    16:48

  • ‘A lot can change’: What the poll numbers signal one year out from 2024 election

    08:22

  • Judge Luttig: Trump disqualification ‘does not require a criminal conviction’

    09:28

  • World Food Program calls for expanded humanitarian access to Gaza

    04:54

Ali Velshi

Trump’s Monday gag ordering hearing comes after week of ‘exceptionally alarming’ behavior

12:11

Charles Coleman Jr. is joined by Vox’s Zach Beauchamp and Yale historian Joanne Freeman to discuss the D.C. Court of Appeals hearing arguments on Donald Trump’s gag order in the D.C. election subversion case and why it’s particularly “significant” in the wake of Trump’s increasingly alarming and unrestrained recent speeches and social media posts. They also discuss the dangerous impact of Trump’s far-right rhetoric around the country. “What we’re talking about here is the normalization of things that should not be normalized,” Freeman says. “Pushing the envelope is the way of normalizing things and what we’re seeing is not normal in a functional democracy.”Nov. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s Monday gag ordering hearing comes after week of ‘exceptionally alarming’ behavior

    12:11
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Libraries Under Attack

    07:05

  • Velshi: Trump’s rhetoric has gone from bizarre to dangerous. Let’s not dismiss it.

    07:05

  • ‘Simply incorrect’: Judge Luttig and Tribe react to Judge’s decision to reject Trump 14th Amendment challenge

    13:04

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

  • Finding Solutions for the Future of Israeli & Palestinian Society

    07:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All