  • Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

  • Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

  • Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump did 'Everything he could' do circumvent rule of law

  • Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

  • Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

  • Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

  • ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

Ali Velshi

Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the National Constitution Center, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the latest on the 14th Amendment ballot ruling and why he believes Trump’s argument that he is immune from actions taken while he was in the White House is unlikely to succeed in front of the D.C. courts or the Supreme Court.Jan. 13, 2024

