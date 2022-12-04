IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

  • Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

    Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

    Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

  • The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

  • The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

Ali Velshi

Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022

