Trump prepares for critical day in hush money hearing and $464 million bond deadline

Tomorrow, Trump faces an important and costly deadline in his civil fraud case in New York. Meanwhile, Trump is traveling to New York for a hearing in the criminal case brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Tomorrow’s hearing is going to help determine whether the trial can proceed in mid-April or if it warrants further delay. Molly Jong-Fast and Joyce Vance join Ali Velshi to discuss the crucial day for Donald Trump and why both could be significant for the future of his legal cases and shaping public opinion among voters.March 24, 2024