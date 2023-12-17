Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

Rep. Stacey Plaskett joins Ali Velshi to discuss the challenges ahead for the impeachment inquiry into Biden, and the flaws in Trump’s immunity argument. Trump's legal strategy is “throw everything against the wall and see if anything sticks,” Plaskett says. “But what he’s throwing against the wall is, of course, nonsense.” They also discuss Trump’s bizarre comments invoking Putin, Orban, and Kim at a New Hampshire rally Saturday night.Dec. 17, 2023