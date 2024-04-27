IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports
April 27, 202406:33

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14
  • Now Playing

    Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • ‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

    08:57

  • Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09

  • 'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

  • 'A major breakthrough': Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers

    05:47

  • The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

    04:57

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

  • Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

  • J Street President: Netanyahu must go, the only question is when

    04:31

  • 'We just continued to fight’: White supremacist ousted from an Oklahoma city council

    08:12

  • 'A strike at the heart of democracy': Why billionaires are flocking back to Trump

    07:55

Ali Velshi

Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

06:33

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Trump and his allies have drafted plans to limit the Federal Reserve’s independence and align the central bank with the administration's interests if the former president wins a second term. Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the significance of the President asserting more control over the Federal Reserve, how Trump could reshape the banks to suit his interests, and the importance of the Fed’s independence given the current interest rates and inflation.April 27, 2024

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14
  • Now Playing

    Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • ‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

    08:57

  • Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09

  • 'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All