Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Trump and his allies have drafted plans to limit the Federal Reserve’s independence and align the central bank with the administration's interests if the former president wins a second term. Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the significance of the President asserting more control over the Federal Reserve, how Trump could reshape the banks to suit his interests, and the importance of the Fed’s independence given the current interest rates and inflation.April 27, 2024