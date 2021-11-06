Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg on passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill: “We have a responsibility to get it right now that Congress has given us the tools”

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, containing billions of dollars for roads, bridges, airports, and electric vehicles, is finally heading to the Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for implementation. Secretary Buttigieg says it’ll be his department’s job “to get those dollars out responsibly, efficiently” to communities across the country. “The projects are there, the opportunity is there,” he tells Ali Velshi. “Some of this does require us to set up new programs,” so he says accountability will be paramount, given the amount of taxpayer dollars being allocated.Nov. 6, 2021