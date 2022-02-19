Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

According to some estimates, there are up to 190k Russian troops currently surrounding the country of Ukraine, and President Biden has said that he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade. MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance spent more than 35 years working in U.S. Navy intelligence and he’s been in Ukraine for a month with his Terror Asymmetrics Project mapping out escape roads in case of invasion. There’s an area in the eastern part of the country that he thinks Russia can take “in about a week” but he notes that Ukrainians are also ready to fight. “The Russians can do it,” says Nance, “but they’re going to have to take it.”Feb. 19, 2022