Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops
05:14
Share this -
copied
According to some estimates, there are up to 190k Russian troops currently surrounding the country of Ukraine, and President Biden has said that he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade. MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance spent more than 35 years working in U.S. Navy intelligence and he’s been in Ukraine for a month with his Terror Asymmetrics Project mapping out escape roads in case of invasion. There’s an area in the eastern part of the country that he thinks Russia can take “in about a week” but he notes that Ukrainians are also ready to fight. “The Russians can do it,” says Nance, “but they’re going to have to take it.”Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops
05:14
UP NEXT
Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change
04:41
Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning
06:01
NOAA Administrator on dramatic sea level rise: “Failing to plan is planning to fail”
04:14
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed”
06:29
Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out