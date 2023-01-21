Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Defense leaders representing several Western countries met in Germany on Friday to discuss what additional weapons systems should be sent to Ukraine to help the country militarily defeat Russia. Yuriy Sak, the advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Defense says, “Our allies, sooner or later, eventually provide us with what we request but it’s about being one step ahead, not being one step behind the enemy.” The one weapon Ukraine is desperately seeking, however– the German-made Leopard 2 battle tank– remained off the table in this week’s talks, as Germany continued to deliberate whether to greenlight the transfer of its sophisticated Leopard tanks.Jan. 21, 2023

