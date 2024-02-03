Tim Kaine: Hamas hostage deal is 'only path to de-escalation'

MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks with Sen. Tim Kaine about the U.S. retaliatory air strikes against Iran-backed militias in the Middle East. “I worry that we have lost focus on the hostages,” says Kaine. Kaine says that focusing on efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas may be the best chance for wider regional de-escalation. “It would be foolish for the U.S. to be involved in another war in the Middle East.”Feb. 3, 2024