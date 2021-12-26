Till family as DoJ closes investigation: “We are going to be pushing forward in Emmett’s name”

The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation into the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. The people involved in the attack are accused of admitting to their crimes at various points in their lives. However, 66 years later, the DOJ says it needs more proof. Still, Till’s family says there’s a reason for hope. “The United States has not passed any anti-lynching law, particularly at the federal level,” says Till’s Cousin and co-founder of the Louis Till Legacy Foundation, Deborah Watts. “The State of Mississippi has the opportunity to bring justice in this case.”Dec. 26, 2021