Till family as DoJ closes investigation: “We are going to be pushing forward in Emmett’s name”
05:03
Share this -
copied
The U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigation into the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. The people involved in the attack are accused of admitting to their crimes at various points in their lives. However, 66 years later, the DOJ says it needs more proof. Still, Till’s family says there’s a reason for hope. “The United States has not passed any anti-lynching law, particularly at the federal level,” says Till’s Cousin and co-founder of the Louis Till Legacy Foundation, Deborah Watts. “The State of Mississippi has the opportunity to bring justice in this case.”Dec. 26, 2021
How redistricting diminishes representation
05:17
Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”
07:50
Now Playing
Till family as DoJ closes investigation: “We are going to be pushing forward in Emmett’s name”
05:03
UP NEXT
Velshi: If the U.S. moves away from coal, Manchin loses out financially. And that’s a problem.
05:02
Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend
06:39
Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”