IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

  • Reza Aslan: “The days of this regime are absolutely numbered.” 

    06:38

  • Why all eyes should be on Michigan these midterms

    08:27

  • ‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague

    07:35

  • Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

    08:28

  • Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.

    05:40

  • Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02

  • The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    16:13

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

    05:08

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

    07:22

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

    06:17

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

    06:25

  • Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

    07:11

  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

    04:43

  • ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

    07:10

Ali Velshi

Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

05:55

Arizona is one of the most competitive and crucial battleground states this year, and Republicans have nominated some of the staunchest election deniers for the state’s top posts, and they’re running very close races against their Democratic counterparts. “We are in a tight race, but that just reflects Arizona’s independent spirit,” says Adrian Fontes, former Maricopa County Recorder, Marine vet, and Democratic nominee for Secretary of State. His opponent, Mark Finchem, continues to deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential victory, and on top of that, he was also seen outside the Capitol building on January 6th. Finchem and other Republicans have relentlessly attacked the integrity of Arizona’s early voting methods, but Fontes reminds us that Republicans actually pioneered mail-in voting in the state. “It works really, really well if you’re trying to get out the vote,” Fontes tells Ali Velshi. “And Democrats are taking advantage of a system that the Republicans used very, very well for a long time.”Oct. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban 

    07:43

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?

    08:35

  • Reza Aslan: “The days of this regime are absolutely numbered.” 

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All