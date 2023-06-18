Three former Republicans who challenged Trump in 2020: ‘We wanted to beat Trump. We went after Trump.’

Ali Velshi is joined by three Republicans who challenged Trump for the presidency in 2020 – former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts, former Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh – to discuss Trump’s grip over the Republican party and the road to his defeat. “We all ran because we wanted to beat Trump,” Joe Walsh says. “We were long shots but we attacked Trump. We went after Trump. These Republicans right now running against Trump they're not trying to beat him. They don't think they can beat him. They’re waiting for the justice system to take him out… They’re tiptoeing around Donald Trump.”June 18, 2023