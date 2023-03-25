Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

This week, three Americans being detained or held hostage abroad were released. There are currently at least 60 Americans being held captive abroad. More and more, detainees are being held by governments and foreign nation-states, rather than terror groups – so the U.S. government needs new tactics of engagement. Diane Foley founded the James W Foley Legacy Foundation after the 2014 murder of her son by ISIS, when U.S. government policy was not to communicate with captors. “Without any engagement, his fate was sealed, and that of the other Americans”, she said. “ Nobody is going to come home if we will not speak to the people holding our citizens.”March 25, 2023