IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Your government did something good’ in helping failed banks

    05:36

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

    06:09

  • 'Devastation and destruction': Rescue crews searching for Mississippi tornado survivors

    03:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war

    05:40

  • Fmr. SDNY deputy chief: 'No reason to put much stock' in Trump’s arrest claim

    06:28

  • Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.0

    08:47

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’

    07:57

  • Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia

    05:37

  • Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality

    04:44

  • The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'

    06:56

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’ 

    07:57

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank

    06:44

  • Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road. 

    05:28

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit

    06:13

  • How anti-trans bills are 'creating political refugees in the United States'

    07:12

  • One major drug company just put a cap on its insulin prices. What comes next?

    07:45

  • Remembering 'Bloody Sunday' with its youngest participants

    12:13

  • Mehdi Hasan talks art of TV debate: ‘You can’t afford to waste time’

    08:36

  • Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile

    07:52

Ali Velshi

Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

06:32

This week, three Americans being detained or held hostage abroad were released. There are currently at least 60 Americans being held captive abroad. More and more, detainees are being held by governments and foreign nation-states, rather than terror groups – so the U.S. government needs new tactics of engagement. Diane Foley founded the James W Foley Legacy Foundation after the 2014 murder of her son by ISIS, when U.S. government policy was not to communicate with captors. “Without any engagement, his fate was sealed, and that of the other Americans”, she said. “ Nobody is going to come home if we will not speak to the people holding our citizens.”March 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Three Americans held captive abroad released this week

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Your government did something good’ in helping failed banks

    05:36

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans

    06:09

  • 'Devastation and destruction': Rescue crews searching for Mississippi tornado survivors

    03:34

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war

    05:40

  • Fmr. SDNY deputy chief: 'No reason to put much stock' in Trump’s arrest claim

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All