This week’s ‘Southlake’: Is racism an individual experience or is it a systemic one?

On the upcoming ‘Southlake’ podcast, Antonia Hylton dives into the time when parents in the mostly-white Texas suburb got wind of the phrase 'Critical Race Theory' about a year ago. CRT has been defined as the practice of interrogating the role that race and racism plays in society, but in Southlake it became the perfect term to describe the diversity, equity, and inclusion talk they didn’t want their kids learning about in school. Hylton asks, "Is racism an individual experience or is it a systemic one, even in a community like Southlake?"Sept. 12, 2021