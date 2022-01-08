This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”
07:27
Share this -
copied
Often, tyranny happens through “evolution not revolution,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Donald Trump did a lot to erode American democracy. The twice-impeached ex-president became a magnet for extremists and his Twitter obsession was more nefarious than it seemed. “Propaganda works through repetition…that’s what social media does so well,” she points out. And while some were amused by watching Ted Cruz cowing to Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” Ben-Ghiat says she watched that clip with dread. “It’s not just about repeating propaganda. You have to enforce it,” she explains. “This is what dictators do when people cross the party line when they said something they shouldn’t have said.”Jan. 8, 2022
Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’
05:25
Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”
04:47
Now Playing
This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”
07:27
UP NEXT
DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”
05:13
Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why
03:19
“To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier