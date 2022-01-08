IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

    05:13

  • Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

    03:19

  • “To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier

    02:58

  • “The #1 terrorist threat is the right-wing extremist threat,” says Rep. Jason Crow

    05:13

  • Fmr. Health Secretary says COVID-19 exposes holes in U.S. Healthcare System

    05:57

  • Are government efforts to fix “crazy scavenger hunt” testing process “too little, too late”?

    03:35

  • As Jan. 6 anniversary nears, Rep. Debbie Dingell still “cannot believe that happened in this country”

    06:36

  • New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

    04:38

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”

    06:54

  • Investigative journalist who helped take down Jeffrey Epstein reacts to Maxwell conviction

    04:02

  • Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

    03:59

  • How redistricting diminishes representation

    05:17

  • Fmr. Gov. Steve Bullock: “We’ve gotta address the issues that Democrats and all Americans are talking about around their kitchen table”

    07:50

  • Till family as DoJ closes investigation: “We are going to be pushing forward in Emmett’s name”

    05:03

  • Velshi: If the U.S. moves away from coal, Manchin loses out financially. And that’s a problem.

    05:02

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

    06:39

  • Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

    04:45

Ali Velshi

This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

07:27

Often, tyranny happens through “evolution not revolution,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Donald Trump did a lot to erode American democracy. The twice-impeached ex-president became a magnet for extremists and his Twitter obsession was more nefarious than it seemed. “Propaganda works through repetition…that’s what social media does so well,” she points out. And while some were amused by watching Ted Cruz cowing to Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” Ben-Ghiat says she watched that clip with dread. “It’s not just about repeating propaganda. You have to enforce it,” she explains. “This is what dictators do when people cross the party line when they said something they shouldn’t have said.”Jan. 8, 2022

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

    05:13

  • Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

    03:19

  • “To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier

    02:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All