This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

Ever since retired conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig helped to prevent the 2020 presidential election from being overturned, he has been involved in a number of efforts to protect future American elections from similar attacks. His vocal stance against Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 and his testimony before Congress reflects his long-held conservative values and deference to the U.S. Constitution. “Behind the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election was a very complicated plan to exploit both the constitution and laws of the United States,” he says, adding, “The country is beginning to make the changes necessary to prevent another January 6, and I’m increasingly encouraged.”Feb. 5, 2023