This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom
04:36
Share this -
copied
When the Round Rock, TX school district tried to ban “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, the Round Rock Black Parents Association, created in 2018 to support Black teachers and students in public education, joined up with the teacher and successfully pushed back. Founder and Chief Community Catalyst, Keiawnna Pitts, says it’s not about making “white children feel bad or ashamed,” but about allowing kids to explore the world with which they will have to reckon. “Well, how do our Black children feel when we can't talk about race?” “Stamped” was “giving children the tools that they need to understand where could racist ideas come from, and how they are still impacting us today.”Feb. 6, 2022
The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise
02:11
Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed
04:09
Now Playing
This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom
04:36
UP NEXT
“He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits
04:34
Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”
05:45
Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society