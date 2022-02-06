IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

  • Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

  • Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

  • Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

  • Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

  • Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

  • Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.

  • Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation

  • If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

  • America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books

Ali Velshi

This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

When the Round Rock, TX school district tried to ban “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, the Round Rock Black Parents Association, created in 2018 to support Black teachers and students in public education, joined up with the teacher and successfully pushed back. Founder and Chief Community Catalyst, Keiawnna Pitts, says it’s not about making “white children feel bad or ashamed,” but about allowing kids to explore the world with which they will have to reckon. “Well, how do our Black children feel when we can't talk about race?” “Stamped” was “giving children the tools that they need to understand where could racist ideas come from, and how they are still impacting us today.”Feb. 6, 2022

