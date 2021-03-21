These Maryland cops responded to mental health emergency exactly the right way

Two police officers in Maryland are being applauded for their ability to de-escalate a situation after a call they received about a man who seemed to be in the middle of a behavioral health crisis at a gas station. Officers Edgar Andrickson-Franco and Mancini Gaskill of the Hyattsville, Maryland Police department responded to the call. Officer Andrickson-Franco actually got down to the man's level, sat on the floor and engaged with him. Eventually the man turned over his phone, allowing the officers to call his family so they could pick him up, but the situation could have ended very differently. Officer Edgar Andrickson-Franco joins Ali Velshi to discuss the experience and how his department's Mental Health & Wellness training program helped him handle the situation.