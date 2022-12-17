The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

The world is one step closer to a carbon-free future, thanks to U.S. scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who made history on Dec. 5 with their experiment on fusion power – generating more energy than was used to produce the nuclear fusion reaction. The lab’s director, Dr. Kim Budil, says the groundbreaking results mean the world could be a mere decades away from commercializing fusion power and producing a limitless form of clean energy. The world could look “very different.”Dec. 17, 2022