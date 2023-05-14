IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

Ali Velshi

The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

05:02

Anti-trans rhetoric – and subsequently anti-trans legislation – have become central to right-wing messaging among those passing laws at the state level. Advocates for trans rights have been saying – for a long time – that anti-LGBTQ policy, and specifically this focused, accelerating attack on trans people, is all part of a political strategy. What started as scattered bills restricting trans-girls’ access to sports and bathrooms have exploded into one of the central talking points of the right. Using language about children's safety and harnessing right-wing anxieties about evolving gender norms, this political strategy puts the rights and lives of trans Americans on the line, many of them children.May 14, 2023

    The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

