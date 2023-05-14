The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

Anti-trans rhetoric – and subsequently anti-trans legislation – have become central to right-wing messaging among those passing laws at the state level. Advocates for trans rights have been saying – for a long time – that anti-LGBTQ policy, and specifically this focused, accelerating attack on trans people, is all part of a political strategy. What started as scattered bills restricting trans-girls’ access to sports and bathrooms have exploded into one of the central talking points of the right. Using language about children's safety and harnessing right-wing anxieties about evolving gender norms, this political strategy puts the rights and lives of trans Americans on the line, many of them children.May 14, 2023