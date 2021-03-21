The silence from GA-based corporations on GOP’s voter suppression tactics is ‘’low-key betrayal”

CEO of the New Georgia Project Nse Ufot calls out the hypocrisy of the GOP for doing nothing “to protect our democracy from external bad actors” while focusing on suppression of young people and minorities. She says Georgia-based corporations need to step up and speak out in order to push back. “I want Delta to act as if they had the courage of their convictions…we're asking them in this moment to use their considerable power and their considerable influence to let the public, to let Georgia Republicans know that they won't stand for voter suppression.”