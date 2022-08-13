IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing U.S. military secrets. They have a connection to Donald Trump.

04:25

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were the first American civilians to be executed for conspiracy to commit espionage. The couple was accused of sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with the Soviet Union in the 1950’s. The man who helped send them to the electric chair was Roy Cohn, a prosecutor known for pushing legal tactics to the limit. He also became close friends with Donald Trump.Aug. 13, 2022

